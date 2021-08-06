Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Brokerages predict that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will announce sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.89 billion. Sempra Energy posted sales of $2.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full-year sales of $11.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.49 billion to $11.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.10 billion to $12.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.43.

NYSE:SRE traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,423. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $112.33 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

