Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will announce sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.89 billion. Sempra Energy posted sales of $2.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full-year sales of $11.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.49 billion to $11.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.10 billion to $12.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.43.

NYSE:SRE traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,423. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $112.33 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sempra Energy (SRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.