Covalent Price Up 50.7% Over Last 7 Days (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. During the last week, Covalent has traded up 50.7% against the US dollar. One Covalent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Covalent has a total market cap of $29.21 million and $3.90 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Covalent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00047687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00115375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00150745 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,703.69 or 0.99717247 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $342.04 or 0.00798700 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CQTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.