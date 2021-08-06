Zacks: Analysts Expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.30 Billion

Analysts expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to announce $3.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.25 billion and the highest is $3.36 billion. Ecolab reported sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year sales of $12.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.20 billion to $13.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ecolab.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.56.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,001,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 804.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,424,000 after purchasing an additional 552,590 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 920,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,202,000 after purchasing an additional 39,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 199,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,228,000 after purchasing an additional 46,719 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.65. 634,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,261. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $230.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a PE ratio of 60.34, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecolab (ECL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.