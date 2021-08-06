Graviocoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.61 Million (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $2,044.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.89 or 0.00345347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007044 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000648 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

