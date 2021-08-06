Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $242.57 Million

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 37.9% higher against the dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market capitalization of $173.00 million and approximately $242.57 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000759 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00055700 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00016168 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $370.29 or 0.00864671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00096204 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00041929 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect (CRYPTO:TVK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 532,070,992 coins. The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

