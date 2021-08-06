Blank Wallet Price Tops $0.51 (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 6th. Blank Wallet has a market cap of $9.83 million and approximately $493,729.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001184 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00047687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00115375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00150745 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,703.69 or 0.99717247 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $342.04 or 0.00798700 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BLANKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.