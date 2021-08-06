Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Laszlo Kopits Sells 8,000 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total transaction of $915,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Laszlo Kopits also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 22nd, Laszlo Kopits sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.25, for a total transaction of $826,875.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Laszlo Kopits sold 8,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $935,000.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Laszlo Kopits sold 4,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Laszlo Kopits sold 12,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,260,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Laszlo Kopits sold 937 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $85,632.43.

Datadog stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,013,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,387. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $135.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of -942.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DDOG. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Datadog by 0.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

