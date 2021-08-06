Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for United Microelectronics (UMC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for United Microelectronics (NYSE: UMC):

8/5/2021 – United Microelectronics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “UMC specializes in providing foundry services for high performance semiconductor applications. Its core competency lies in its ability to produce high yield Integrated Circuit wafers, manufactured on a per-customer basis. The company draws its distinction from industry leading technology. In addition to wafer manufacturing, its customers benefit from services such as extensive IP resources, free-of-charge design libraries, and full front-end and backend support. “

7/29/2021 – United Microelectronics was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/28/2021 – United Microelectronics was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

7/28/2021 – United Microelectronics was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

7/28/2021 – United Microelectronics was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating.

7/14/2021 – United Microelectronics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “UMC specializes in providing foundry services for high performance semiconductor applications. Its core competency lies in its ability to produce high yield Integrated Circuit wafers, manufactured on a per-customer basis. The company draws its distinction from industry leading technology. In addition to wafer manufacturing, its customers benefit from services such as extensive IP resources, free-of-charge design libraries, and full front-end and backend support. “

7/9/2021 – United Microelectronics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

6/30/2021 – United Microelectronics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “UMC specializes in providing foundry services for high performance semiconductor applications. Its core competency lies in its ability to produce high yield Integrated Circuit wafers, manufactured on a per-customer basis. The company draws its distinction from industry leading technology. In addition to wafer manufacturing, its customers benefit from services such as extensive IP resources, free-of-charge design libraries, and full front-end and backend support. “

6/7/2021 – United Microelectronics was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $7.30 price target on the stock, down previously from $8.40.

United Microelectronics stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,491,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,972,545. The company has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 18.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

