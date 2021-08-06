Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of BXRX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.55. 1,544,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,477,874. The company has a market capitalization of $46.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.27. Baudax Bio has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $3.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Baudax Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

