Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Issues Earnings Results

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Thermon Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 3.06%. Thermon Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:THR traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.42. The stock had a trading volume of 86,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,709. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $580.21 million, a PE ratio of 435.50 and a beta of 1.62. Thermon Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

