Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Foundation Mastercard Sells 78,973 Shares

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.85, for a total transaction of $29,208,164.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.05, for a total transaction of $28,908,066.65.

On Friday, July 30th, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.14, for a total transaction of $30,415,661.22.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.19, for a total transaction of $30,498,582.87.

On Monday, July 26th, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total transaction of $30,822,372.17.

On Friday, July 23rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.18, for a total transaction of $30,813,685.14.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.75, for a total transaction of $29,832,050.75.

On Monday, July 19th, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total transaction of $29,246,860.82.

Mastercard stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $374.53. 2,030,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,774,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $373.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Mastercard by 431.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,444,000 after purchasing an additional 203,448 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Mastercard by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $1,560,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

