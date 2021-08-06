TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham Sells 415 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $35,403.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $30,104.10.

On Wednesday, July 7th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $29,460.85.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $30,195.40.

Shares of NYSE TNET traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $87.21. 212,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,668. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $87.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.44.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TriNet Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,288,000 after purchasing an additional 467,624 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in TriNet Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,366,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,538,000 after purchasing an additional 166,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TriNet Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,071,000 after purchasing an additional 50,733 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in TriNet Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 674,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,169,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

