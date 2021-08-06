Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 23.0% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 14,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 91,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 109,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

JNJ traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $172.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,396,357. The firm has a market cap of $454.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $174.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

