Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 16.2% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.96.

V stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,371,258. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.63. The firm has a market cap of $470.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.