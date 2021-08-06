Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,902 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.3% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

JNJ stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.77. The company had a trading volume of 183,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,396,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $454.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $174.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

