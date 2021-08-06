Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Raised by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,592 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,477,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,052 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,569,511,000 after purchasing an additional 652,748 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $379,695,000 after purchasing an additional 645,468 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 436.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 691,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $243,880,000 after purchasing an additional 562,834 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 891,080 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $314,147,000 after purchasing an additional 544,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,585 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $442.51 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $443.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $195.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.38.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

