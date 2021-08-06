PEPS Coin (PEPS) Price Hits $0.0073

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $332,150.10 and approximately $96.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001204 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00123598 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 212.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,954,323 coins and its circulating supply is 45,714,142 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

