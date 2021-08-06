Ontology (ONT) Price Hits $0.88

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Ontology has a market cap of $774.79 million and approximately $161.90 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00002064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ontology has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00061545 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00034618 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.42 or 0.00274565 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00032283 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005885 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 877,927,426 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The official website for Ontology is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

