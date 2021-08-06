Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Johnson Rice upgraded Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of BE stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,744,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,030. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.93. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 11,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $281,391.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,795.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 44,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $1,060,995.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,558.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 311,053 shares of company stock worth $6,716,376. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 14.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 45.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 11.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 317,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. 54.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

