George Larry Wilson Sells 14,750 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Director George Larry Wilson sold 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $658,882.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,411,636.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.88. 135,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,853. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion and a PE ratio of -173.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.09. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,884,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,546 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,103,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,532,000 after acquiring an additional 64,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,738,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,622,000 after acquiring an additional 281,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

DCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duck Creek Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.82.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

