Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.500-$5.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$4.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.71 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN traded up $1.84 on Friday, hitting $165.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,150. Garmin has a 12-month low of $91.84 and a 12-month high of $166.25. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.58.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.14%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.14.

In other news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,540 shares of company stock valued at $34,238,450 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.