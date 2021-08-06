STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. STORE Capital updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.940-$1.970 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.94-$1.97 EPS.

Shares of STOR stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,896. STORE Capital has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

