Insider Selling: Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) President Sells 5,764 Shares of Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) President Sebastian Grady sold 5,764 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $47,898.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ RMNI traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.14. 361,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,296. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.07 million, a PE ratio of -30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63. Rimini Street, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72.
Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.37 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
RMNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Rimini Street from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.
Rimini Street Company Profile
Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.
