Roel Vestjens Sells 7,013 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Stock

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Belden stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.93. The company had a trading volume of 132,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.22 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.38 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 16.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Belden by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Belden by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Belden by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

