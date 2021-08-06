Schutter Richard U. De Acquires 10,000 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Stock

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $250,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Bausch Health Companies stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.67. 2,791,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,577,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $34.80.
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 440.76% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. Analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 113.9% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at $1,102,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at $14,953,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 65.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
