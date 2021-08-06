Schutter Richard U. De Acquires 10,000 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Stock

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $250,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bausch Health Companies stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.67. 2,791,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,577,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $34.80.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 440.76% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. Analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.64.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 113.9% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at $1,102,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at $14,953,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 65.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.