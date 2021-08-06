Lorrie M. Norrington Sells 1,898 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,871,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,499,843. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The company has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.32.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.