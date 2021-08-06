First Interstate Bank Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $652,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.8% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 109,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.86. The company had a trading volume of 792,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,485,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.55. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

