Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $330,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 558,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,206,000 after purchasing an additional 111,993 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.04. The stock had a trading volume of 336,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,437,511. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.15. The stock has a market cap of $196.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

