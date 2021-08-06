The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Mizuho Markets Cayman LP

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,412 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,415 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.94.

Shares of PG traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.36. The company had a trading volume of 176,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,341,764. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $346.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

