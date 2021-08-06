CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.150-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

NYSE:CNMD traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.02. The stock had a trading volume of 185,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,859. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.31, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.60. CONMED has a twelve month low of $69.60 and a twelve month high of $146.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNMD. UBS Group initiated coverage on CONMED in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $131,558.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,672 shares in the company, valued at $366,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 13,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $1,861,596.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,827 shares in the company, valued at $16,405,333.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,594 shares of company stock worth $7,764,246 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

