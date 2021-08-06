Smooth Love Potion (SLP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $109.57 Million

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Smooth Love Potion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $135.29 million and approximately $109.57 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00055761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00016200 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.62 or 0.00868049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00096368 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00041970 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Profile

SLP is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 729,473,678 coins. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Smooth Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

