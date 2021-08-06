Master Contract Token (MCT) One Day Volume Tops $115,624.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 6th. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $300,040.06 and approximately $115,624.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,884.91 or 0.06756856 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00124040 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.