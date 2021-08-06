Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.89 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to post $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.33 to $4.78. Meritage Homes reported earnings per share of $2.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year earnings of $16.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.41 to $19.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $18.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.18 to $27.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.11.

Shares of NYSE MTH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.11. 388,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,414. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $120.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $225,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 642.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

