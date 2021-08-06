Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) versus Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Critical Analysis

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) and Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.1% of Eneti shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of Diana Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Eneti and Diana Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eneti -276.58% -3.48% -1.69% Diana Shipping -11.01% -2.39% -1.17%

Risk and Volatility

Eneti has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diana Shipping has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Eneti and Diana Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eneti 0 1 1 0 2.50 Diana Shipping 0 2 3 0 2.60

Eneti presently has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 40.38%. Diana Shipping has a consensus target price of $4.60, indicating a potential upside of 8.49%. Given Eneti’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Eneti is more favorable than Diana Shipping.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eneti and Diana Shipping’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eneti $163.73 million 1.15 -$671.98 million ($18.28) -0.92 Diana Shipping $169.73 million 2.29 -$134.20 million ($0.40) -10.60

Diana Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Eneti. Diana Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eneti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Diana Shipping beats Eneti on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eneti

Eneti Inc., a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels. It also focuses on the marine-based renewable energy business, which include investing in the wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and changed its name to Eneti Inc. in February 2021. Eneti Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel. The company was formerly known as Diana Shipping Investments Corp. and changed its name to Diana Shipping Inc. in February 2005. Diana Shipping Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Athens, Greece.

