Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.950-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ryder System also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.200-$7.500 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on R. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryder System from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ryder System from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.67.

Shares of NYSE:R traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.19. The company had a trading volume of 285,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $35.46 and a 1-year high of $89.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Ryder System’s payout ratio is -829.63%.

In other news, Director E Follin Smith sold 888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $77,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,036 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,659. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $3,563,356.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,558.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,645 shares of company stock worth $5,775,482. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

