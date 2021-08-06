AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver Sells 7,000 Shares

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $704,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Timothy E. Conver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of AeroVironment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $650,771.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of AeroVironment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $788,480.00.

Shares of AVAV stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,079. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.22. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $143.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.37 and a beta of 0.34.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $136.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.96 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.40.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

