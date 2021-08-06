Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Insider Chun Yu Wong Sells 30,000 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) insider Chun Yu Wong sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $1,265,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Chun Yu Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coursera alerts:

On Friday, August 6th, Chun Yu Wong sold 143,788 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $5,761,585.16.

On Monday, July 26th, Chun Yu Wong sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00.

Shares of COUR traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,608,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,379. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.34. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.59 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Coursera from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.35.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Coursera during the second quarter worth $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Coursera by 47.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Coursera during the second quarter worth $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Coursera by 12,324.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Coursera during the first quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.