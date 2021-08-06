Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teekay Tankers had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 5.95%.

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.44. The company had a trading volume of 406,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.96 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84. Teekay Tankers has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $16.30.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DNB Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teekay Tankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

