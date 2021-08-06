Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.68, for a total value of $20,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total value of $18,887,400.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.01, for a total value of $19,440,600.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 23,277 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.21, for a total value of $7,453,528.17.

NYSE CVNA traded up $8.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $345.65. 3,385,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $306.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.61 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $158.25 and a 1-year high of $372.01.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,995 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,755 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,040,013,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,301,000 after acquiring an additional 482,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,305,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,239,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. raised their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $303.00 to $306.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carvana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.26.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

