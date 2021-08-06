Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,139 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 359.6% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 17.9% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 66.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,939,000 after buying an additional 19,910 shares during the period. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 87.5% during the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 6,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $240.81 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $469.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.63.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Several analysts recently commented on V shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.96.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

