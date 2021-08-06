Bfsg LLC Has $3.73 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.10. The company had a trading volume of 838,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,511,023. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $475.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. DA Davidson increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

