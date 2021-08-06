Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%.

BRKS traded down $5.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.23. 1,107,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,703. Brooks Automation has a 1-year low of $42.65 and a 1-year high of $108.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 67.64 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In related news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,939 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,973 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,566 in the last 90 days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

