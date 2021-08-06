AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AFCG traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $20.32. 3,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,146. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.87. AFC Gamma has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFCG. Compass Point began coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.70 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AFC Gamma stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.