Clean Yield Group Buys Shares of 380 iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $270.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.56. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $175.98 and a 52 week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.