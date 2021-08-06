Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CLAR. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of Clarus stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $28.97. 110,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,142. Clarus has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Clarus had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clarus news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $243,028.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,260.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 24,917 shares of company stock worth $599,036 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 12.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,228,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,045,000 after purchasing an additional 351,366 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,235,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 90.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 124,448 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 291.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 70,818 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

