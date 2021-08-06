Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 3.9% of Essex Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after buying an additional 4,703,848 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 803.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,091,000 after buying an additional 3,824,559 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,777,000 after buying an additional 3,710,698 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $992,055,000 after buying an additional 3,380,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,535,666,000 after buying an additional 3,114,113 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.84. The stock had a trading volume of 667,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,485,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.55. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $244.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

