Wanchain (WAN) Trading 16.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $137.68 million and $21.94 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 16.8% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001668 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00034690 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.89 or 0.00276397 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00032515 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005884 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00014271 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,054.61 or 0.02472500 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,470,717 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

