DAOstack One Day Volume Hits $233,162.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. In the last week, DAOstack has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0762 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a total market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $233,162.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,670.27 or 1.00039514 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00031571 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005951 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00069314 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000808 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00010931 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000140 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

