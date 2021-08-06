Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.17.

GPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 26.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth $151,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 823,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,191,000 after buying an additional 30,305 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 47.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 15,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.28. The company had a trading volume of 550,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,220. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.60. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $88.99 and a one year high of $135.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

