BP (NYSE:BP) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

BP (NYSE:BP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.46% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BP has a strong portfolio of upstream projects, which has been backing impressive production growth. Since 2016, it has placed several key upstream projects online that will help the integrated energy player generate 900 thousand barrels of oil equivalent production per day of new production by this year. BP has set an aggressive energy transition plan to capitalize on the mounting clean energy demand. The company has set a goal of developing 50 gigawatts (GW) of net renewable energy generating capacity in a decade, representing a massive improvement from 2.5 GW capacity the company has developed so far. The British energy giant recently reported strong second-quarter results, thanks to higher realizations of commodity prices. Before announcing results for the third quarter, the company plans to buy back $1.4 billion worth of shares.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of BP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BP to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.02.

BP traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $25.56. The company had a trading volume of 9,082,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,619,969. BP has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The company has a market cap of $86.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.03.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.22. BP had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $36.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.98) earnings per share. BP’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BP will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in BP during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BP by 269.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in BP by 735.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 22.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

